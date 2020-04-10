Vermont emergency, stay-home orders extended through May 15

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott extended the state of emergency Friday, including the stay-at-home order, through May 15 to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

His action extends all corresponding orders and directives issued in response to the pandemic and comes even as disease models prepared for the state are being revised downward.

Current forecasts estimate that the state will not, as previously feared, run short of intensive care beds, protective equipment or ventilators used to treat the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

When the data shows it is safe to do so, the state will begin to reopen the economy “a quarter turn at a time,” Murphy said.

The state is now allowing lodging establishments to begin taking reservations for June 15 and thereafter with the understanding that the situation could change.

“We are not declaring victory at this point in time, I want to make that perfectly clear. In fact, quite the opposite,” Scott said Friday at his regular news briefing.

“The more successful we are with this social distancing and all the measures we are taking, the more it’s going to look like we overreacted,” Scott said. “I’ll take the blame and the burden of that over the alternative path, where we have more deaths than we had predicted.”

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

PRISON CASES

The Vermont Department of Corrections is expected to release Friday the full results of testing of inmates and staff from one prison after 28 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said Thursday that 328 tests were done on inmates and staff at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton.

The results of the first 167 tests found the 28 positive tests from inmates and five staff members. None of the inmates with positive tests has shown any symptoms of the disease.

The positive inmates will be moved to the St. Johnsbury prison, where they will be isolated until they recover.

Staff members will stay home until they recover.

All Vermont prisons are now on full lockdown, which means inmates are remaining in their cells.

Protective masks have been delivered to all the prisons for both inmates and staff.

___

NUMBERS

Statistics released Friday by the Health Department show Vermont now has a total of almost 680 cases of COVID-19, along with 24 deaths.

