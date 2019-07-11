Vermont encouraging electric vehicle use to reduce emissions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont wants to increase the number of electric vehicles by more than 16 times by 2025.

Currently there are about 3,100 plug-in vehicles registered in Vermont. The 2025 goal is 50,000.

The push for electric vehicles is part of the state’s long-term goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Now transportation accounts for about 45 percent of Vermont’s emissions.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the current state budget contains $1.1 million to help low and moderate-income Vermonters purchase or lease all-electric vehicles.

Stating this month, at least half of the vehicles purchased for the state fleet must be plug-in electric. In two years that figure will increase to 75 percent.

The current state transportation fund also contains money to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations.

