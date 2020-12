Vermont expects to get about 6,000 coronavirus vaccine doses the first week

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is expected to receive about 6,000 doses initially of the first coronavirus vaccine once it’s approved for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration, state health officials said.

FDA officials will meet to review the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, and it could be authorized almost immediately.

Vermont is expecting to get 5,800 doses per week for the initial three-week rollout, but the number could change, Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty told Vermont Public Radio.

A Moderna vaccine will also be reviewed by the FDA later this month, and both vaccines require two doses a few weeks apart. When the first shots are available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that health care workers and nursing home patients get priority.

The state is prioritizing health care workers, Dougherty said, “particularly those that have patient contact in in-patient settings … and those in high-risk settings.”

Vermont has about 17,756 workers in that initial group, which includes people who work in intensive care units and emergency departments, first responders and staffers at long-term care facilities.

