ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — A Vermont family who says their 3-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted while on a Disney Cruise has filed a lawsuit against the company for $20 million.

The family, who has chosen to stay anonymous, alleged in a lawsuit obtained by WESH that their daughter was “physically restrained and sexually assaulted by a significantly older child” while she attended a day care onboard the Disney Fantasy ship during a week-long cruise back in January 2020.

They claim that the assault happened in plain view of several crewmembers who “failed to recognize” what was going on and that the alleged assault went unreported after it occurred.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement to the local news station saying that they reported the family’s first allegations to the FBI and that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and determined it to be unfounded.

The spokesperson went on to write that the family has come back with a different story that is “equally unfounded” and that they will “vigorously defend this case in court.”

The family is suing Disney for negligence.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)