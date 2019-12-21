Vermont Fish and Wildlife to offer ice fishing clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is going to be offering free clinics to help people learn how to ice fish.

Education Specialist Corey Hart says the clinics will be held from mid-January through February.

“Everyone is welcome no matter their experience level,” Hart said. “We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”

The first clinic is scheduled for Jan. 11 at the Lake Carmi State Park in Franklin, but dates can change depending on ice and weather conditions. The exact location and details will be given when people register.

Topics to be covered include ice safety, hole drilling, equipment, regulations and different techniques for different fish.

All participants will have the opportunity to practice what they have learned near the end of each event. Everyone is urged to wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.

