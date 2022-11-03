STRATTON, Vt. (AP) — Game wardens are investigating a bear attack in the southern Vermont town of Stratton, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.

Wardens said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the Wednesday evening attack and discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Officials did not describe the circumstances of the attack, but said more information would be made public as it becomes available.

Vermont wildlife officials said earlier this year that the state was seeing a record number of risky encounters between human and bears.

In August, a Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear while walking her dogs near her home in the Orange County town of Strafford. In that case, the woman’s dog was credited with scaring the bear away. The victim was not seriously hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)