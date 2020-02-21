Vermont gets $850,000 for airport safety, infrastructure

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is getting more than $850,000 in federal funding for airport safety and infrastructure at four state airports.

Vermont’s congressional delegation announced the grants on Thursday. The Vermont Agency of Transportation had applied for nine grants and received four.

They include more than $346,000 that will go toward removing obstructions in the approaches to a runway at the Middlebury State Airport and $270,000 that will be used to seal airport pavement at airports throughout the state, the delegation said.

The Edward F. Knapp State Airport in Barre will get $210,00 to update its master plan and $30,000 will go to Southern Vermont Regional in Rutland for aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment.

“These improvements will continue to promote safe air travel for Vermonters and support the businesses who depend on these hubs,” Governor Phil Scott said in a written statement.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)