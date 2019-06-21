Vermont governor appoints racial equity director

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott has announced the appointment of the state’s first director of racial equity.

Scott said Friday that Xusana (Sue-SAHN-ah) Davis will work with state government agencies and departments to identify and address systemic racial disparities. He says she will also support the state’s efforts to expand and bring diversity to Vermont’s population.

Scott says Davis “will be critical to our work to ensure state government is demonstrating a full commitment to equal opportunity and treatment for all Vermonters, our visitors and our employees.”

Davis was previously the director of health and housing strategic initiatives for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Before that she was director of the New York City Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus.

She starts on July 29.

