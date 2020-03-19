Vermont has 1st virus deaths as Connecticut postpones voting

Vermont officials announced the state’s first two death from the coronavirus on Thursday evening.

More than 20 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Vermont. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont’s largest city, is temporarily suspending visitation at the hospital with limited exceptions. It’s restricting entrances and screening everyone who enters the hospital or clinics.

Gov. Phil Scott signed a directive on Thursday allowing for the take-out and delivery of alcoholic beverages accompanying food orders from restaurants and bars, which are now closed to in-service customers. “If you can, please help them out by ordering take-out or delivery for you & your family!” he tweeted.

