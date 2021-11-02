MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Education has a new, free program to help students build social and emotional learning skills that is part of an effort to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.

The free materials on the SEL VT website are intended for students directly, for parents supporting their students, and for teachers and administrators. Registration is required.

The site will help students build social and emotional learning skills and provide educators content they can use when teaching. The platform has corresponding materials that parents can directly access to understand lessons covered in school and support continued learning at home.

“Social emotional learning has always been a critical factor in students’ overall development and readiness to learn academics,” Vermont Deputy Education Secretary Heather Bouchey said Monday in a statement. “But the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have given it new urgency.”

The state Agency of Education established the SEL VT platform using federal COVID-19 emergency funds as part of the state’s education recovery efforts.

