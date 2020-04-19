Vermont judge: parking project doesn’t need land-use permit

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont environmental court judge has rejected an appeal of a state land-use permit for a new downtown parking garage in Montpelier.

In a decision issued on Tuesday, Judge Thomas Walsh said the garage would be located on less than 10 acres of land so the municipal project is not subject to the land-use law, known as Act 250.

The long-planned parking garage, currently designed for 345 spaces, would be built off State Street. The owners of the existing Capital Plaza Hotel, who are working with the city on the parking garage project, hope to build an 81-room Hampton Inn in the same area.

The Times Argus reports the project had initially been given an Act 250 permit, which was appealed by residents Les Blomberg and Daniel Costin.

The residents’ attorney James Dumont says he wasn’t sure if the decision was intended to be a final judgment, but if so it will be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The residents have also appealed a city zoning permit, which remains pending.

Attorneys for the city have said an appeal to the Supreme Court could delay the project another year.

