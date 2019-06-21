Vermont launches online tool tracking school performance

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Education has launched an online tool to help track public school performance.

The annual snapshot will show data for several measures of school performance for every public school in the state.

Education Secretary Daniel French says it “will help communities understand how their schools are supporting achievement for all their students” and provide a new level of data to help schools improve.

The Education Agency says the annual snapshot will show a school’s current performance, improvement over the past year and success in achieving equitable education for all students.

The portal cost about $1 million to develop.

The data currently available is for the 2017-2018 school year. The 2018-19 data will be added in December.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)