(WHDH) — A Vermont lawmaker has proposed a bill that would make cellphone use illegal for anyone under the age of 21 in the state.

The bill proposal, introduced by Sen. John Rodgers, claims that children, teenagers and young adults are too immature to possess a cellphone.

“In light of the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of cell phone use by young people, it is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them, just as the General Assembly has concluded that persons under 21 years of age are not mature enough to possess firearms, smoke cigarettes, or consume alcohol,” the proposal reads.

The proposal also states that young mass shooters have used cell phones in the past for research on previous shootings, that cell phone use while driving is one of the leading killers of teenagers in the United States, and young people frequently use cell phones to bully and threaten others.

Anyone under the age of 21 who owns a cell phone would be subject to up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both under the proposed bill.

