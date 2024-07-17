CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Chatham Police arrested a Vermont man on Tuesday after a reported road rage incident.

Tracy Douse, 42, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont faces multiple charges stemming from the incident, which happened on Route 28.

Just after 4 p.m., police received report from a driver saying he and his family were threatened by a male in a vehicle with a firearm in an instance of suspected road rage. The victim provided descriptions of the individual and the vehicle to police.

Short later, Chatham Police saw the vehicle in question.

“Upon a traffic stop, the vehicle operator was arrested, and a loaded Glock 19 handgun was recovered from the vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Douse was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, illegal possession of ammunition, and disorderly conduct.

Douse is expected to be arraigned in Orleans District Court.

