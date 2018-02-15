Vermont man charged with illegally importing 2 lizards

WESTFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont game wardens say a Westfield man is facing fish and wildlife violations for illegally bringing two lizards to the state.

Warden says the dwarf caiman found in 29-year-old Raymond Barlow’s home is similar to a crocodile and can grow to over 5-feet long, with heavily armored skin and powerful jaws. The other lizard is a water monitor, which can grow to over 100 pounds and more than 6-feet long.

Both lizards were foot-long juveniles.

Barlow is charged with illegally importing the lizards. He faces fines of more than $700.

Wardens say they began their investigation after they received a tip via social media. The lizards were turned over to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Massachusetts.

Barlow’s phone number has been disconnected. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

