SUTTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Vermont man is facing multiple charges in connection with a Thanksgiving crash in Sutton, N.H. that sent a New Hampshire State Police trooper to the hospital, police said.

At around 10:11 a.m. Thursday, a trooper responded to the southbound side of I-89 to help a driver who had gone off the road in snowy conditions, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

While the trooper was in the breakdown lane helping the driver, a 2009 black Honda Accord traveling “at speeds excessive for the existing road conditions” slid and crashed into the police cruiser, as well as a fire chief’s pickup truck, police said.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Daniel Poroj, of Shelburne, Vt., and the state trooper were taken to New London Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

According to police, the trooper’s cruiser had its flashing blue emergency lights activated, as well as a Department of Transportation pickup truck directing drivers to “move over” with an arrow on an electronic messaging board.

Poroj was summonsed to appear in Hillsborough District Court in March on charges of operating without a valid license, negligent driving, unregistered vehicle, duty when approaching a highway emergency, and speed too fast for existing road conditions.

