ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man says he came home to find a stranger inside cleaning.

Brendan Boardman tells mynbc.com that he heard noises in the kitchen that he thought was weird on Tuesday. When he went to look he found a woman, who was cleaning the house.

He says he asked her what she was doing there and she said she must have gotten dropped off at the wrong house.

Police say a trooper spoke to the woman who said she wasn’t sure of the address of the house she was supposed to clean.

No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)