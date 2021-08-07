TROY, Vt. (AP) — A Troy man has died in a hit-and-run accident, police said.

Christopher Kinkade, 56, was hit by an eastbound vehicle early Friday morning on Route 105 in North Troy, the Caledonian Record reports. He was found by a passing motorist just before 5 a.m.

Based on surveillance video of passing traffic, police said the vehicle that struck Kinkade may have been a large pick-up truck with running lights on the cab.

Police are seeking help in identifying the driver.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)