STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — A man has died in a logging accident in Stockbridge, Vermont State Police said.

James Gilman, 58, of Lyndonville, was killed when he was struck by an uprooted tree as he was cutting another tree. A co-worker found him unresponsive and called 911 early Monday afternoon.

He was declared dead at the scene.

