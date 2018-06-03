Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say a 75-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Woburn on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the ramp from I-93 S to I-95 S Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a motorcycle crash.

Officers found a 2017 Harley Davidson Tri-Glide that was driven by Arthur Healey Jr., 75 of Barre, Vermont. Healey lost control of the motorcycle on the ramp and suffered serious injuries.

Healey was taken to Lahey Clinic in Burlington but later died from his injuries.

The ramp was closed for about 90 minutes while troopers investigated.

Officials say the circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation.

