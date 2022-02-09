HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A 38-year-old Hartford man has pleaded guilty to charges he embezzled more than $10,000 while serving as the treasurer of a parent-teacher organization.

The Valley News reports the man pleaded guilty Tuesday in court in Hartford to two misdemeanor counts of embezzling the funds from the Reading Elementary Parent Teacher Organization where he served as treasurer from 2015 to 2020.

As part of a plea agreement, the man must make full restitution within seven days. He received a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

In court, the man offered a “heartfelt apology to Reading, the PTO and my family, who was pretty embarrassed by all this.”

“I acknowledge what I did was wrong and I just want to apologize sincerely,” he said.

Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Zukauskas said prosecutors agreed to drop a felony charge because the man quickly admitted wrongdoing and offered to repay the money.

In court, Vermont Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen told the man it was a favorable resolution for him. Five years after he completes his sentence he can ask to have his record sealed or expunged.

“So it should not have a lifetime impact on you,” Kainen said.

