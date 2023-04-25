A Vermont man accused of getting into a shootout with police leading to a multi-day manhunt is now in custody and facing charges.

Henry Lovell, 24, pleaded not guilty Monday to 14 charges, including attempted murder.

Lovell allegedly shot a Morristown police officer at an apartment last week as police responded to a reported kidnapping.

The incident led to a three-day search for the suspect.

“There was a kidnapping. He held a gun to his mother and to his landlord. He engaged law enforcement in in battle with his shotgun,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Aliena Gerhard.

“A public tip was the reason Lovell was located,” said Morristown Police Chief Jason Luneau. “We are not alone in our endeavors and understand we cannot complete our mission without the community’s assistance.”

The next step for Lovell is a psychiatric evaluation. He is currently being held without bail.

The officer who was shot has been released from the hospital.

