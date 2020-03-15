Vermont man riding snowmobile alone dies in crash

FERDINAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has died in a snowmobile crash, according to state police.

Nelson Craige, 61, of East Barre, was riding a snowmobile by himself in Ferdinand on Friday night, Vermont State Police said in a statement. Ferdinand is about two and half hours east of Burlington.

Craige rode off the right side of the trail and hit a tree. His family members found him hours later.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)