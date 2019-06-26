Vermont man sentenced in girlfriend killing

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for killing his girlfriend during a 2017 camping trip.

Randal Gebo of Barre pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the strangling death of 59-year-old Cindy Cook. He was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years to life, all suspended except 17.5 years.

Cook’s two daughters spoke in court of losing a loving mother and grandmother. Chrissy Searles said she will never get over the loss, and said her heart has a huge emptiness and ache. Cook’s son Matthew Hayes told Gebo that he forgave him.

Gebo was arrested in Illinois a few days after Cook’s body was found down an embankment in Middlesex.

Gebo said Wednesday that he’s tortured by what happened and is truly sorry.

