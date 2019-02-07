Vermont man who harassed black lawmaker faces gun charge

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A self-described white nationalist who has harassed Vermont’s only female black legislator who later resigned has been charged with possessing illegal, large capacity gun magazines.

Max Misch pleaded not guilty to two counts on Thursday and was ordered not to possess, use or buy firearms and to have no contact with former Rep. Kiah Morris, her husband or Misch’s ex-wife. Vermont State Police will also confiscate Misch’s weapons and ammunition.

The affidavit says Vermont State Police investigated after learning in January that Misch had allegedly purchased several 30-round magazines in December of 2018. Last year, the Vermont Legislature passed a law banning them.

Morris resigned in September after being racially harassed online, and the victim of other incidents. Prosecutors said Misch’s harassment violated no laws and declined to prosecute.

