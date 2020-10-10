Vermont minimum wage set to increase to $11.75 on Jan. 1

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage is going to increase 79 cents an hour on Jan. 1 to $11.75.

This adjustment also impacts the minimum wage of “tipped employees.” It will be increasing to $5.88 per hour starting January 1, 2021.

A year later, on Jan. 1, 2022, Vermont’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.55 per hour.

In February, the Democratic-controlled Vermont Legislature mandated the increase to $12.55 after the body overrode a veto of the plan by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

After 2022, the minimum wage will resume increasing annually with inflation as calculated by the Department of Labor.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)