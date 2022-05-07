SHELDON, Vt. (AP) — A Milton motorcyclist has died in a collision with a tractor in Sheldon, Vermont State Police said.

Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton, was driving a motorcycle on Route 105 Friday afternoon when a tractor towing a piece of farm equipment apparently pulled into the road in front of him, police said.

The operator of the tractor was taken to the state police barracks in St. Albans on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. Criminal charges are possible, police said.

