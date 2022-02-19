CHARLESTON, Vt. (AP) — A motorist accused of causing a crash that killed two teenagers is facing charges, police said.

Katelyn Deslandes, 23, of Island Pond, cited for grossly negligent operation resulting in death following the crash Wednesday in Orleans County, Vermont State Police said.

Deslandes was driving a car that crossed the center line, colliding head-on with another car and killing driver Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, and passenger Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, state police said.

Deslandes was injured but is due to appear in court on Tuesday in Newport. The Associated Press could not find a phone number for Deslandes, and it was unclear if she had a lawyer.

The crash remains under investigation and further charges could be filed following toxicology tests, state police said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)