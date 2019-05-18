Vermont, New Hampshire both could delay marijuana proposals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — After the movement to legalize marijuana scored several victories in New England, pot proponents have come up against some stumbling blocks in New Hampshire and Vermont.

The recreational use of marijuana in Vermont has been legal for almost a year, but the Green Mountain State’s recreational marijuana law has no mechanism to sell the substance legally or to regulate the market. The Vermont Senate passed a tax and regulate proposal earlier this session, but it won’t be acted upon in the House before January.

In New Hampshire, the House has passed a legalization bill, but a Senate committee recently recommended delaying action on it until early next year. The full Senate has yet to act on that recommendation, however.

