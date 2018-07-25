Vermont, NH mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Vermont and New Hampshire say mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Vermont Department of Health says when the virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, most people don’t get sick, but some get symptoms like fever, joint pain, vomiting and diarrhea. The Caledonian-Record reports Vermont hasn’t had any reported human cases so far this year, but that mosquitoes in Danville in the northern part of the state tested positive.

In New Hampshire, a batch of mosquitoes in Manchester recently tested positive for West Nile. The virus was first identified in the state in 2000.

Officials say one of the best ways to avoid mosquito bites is to get rid of standing water and to wear insect repellant