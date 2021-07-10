MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is offering more than $6 Million in grants for outdoor recreation.

The 2021 Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative Community Grant Program and the Enhancement of Recreational Stewardship and Access Trail Grants have similar application timelines, they serve different purposes and will fund different types of work.

The Community Grant Program helps Vermont communities leverage their local outdoor recreation assets for greater economic vitality and other benefits.

The Trail Grant Program will accept applications for trail projects on privately owned land with public access easements or written landowner permission.

Letter of interest forms for both programs are due by Aug. 27.

More information can be found on the department website.

