MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is providing more than $1 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to help low- and moderate-income homeowners repair or replace failed or inadequate wells and septic systems.

Eligible homeowners are encouraged to apply for the first round of funding by April 15. According to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, the money can go toward failed or inadequate wells, springs, septic tanks, leach fields, or wastewater systems to ensure access to safe drinking water and adequate wastewater disposal.

“Properly functioning water and wastewater systems are critical to Vermonters and to our Agency’s mission to both safeguard human health and protect Vermont’s natural resources,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Peter Walke said in a statement Friday. “By providing financial assistance to low- and moderate-income homeowners who may already be struggling as a result of the pandemic, we hope to ensure that Vermonters have the ability to quickly fix these systems.”

