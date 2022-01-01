MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of free ice fishing clinics this winter.

Each clinic lasts two and half to three hours and will include instruction about ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations and different techniques for different fish, the department said.

“Everyone is welcome no matter their experience level,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart. “We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”

The clinics held at bodies of water around the state will range from Introduction to Ice Fishing to a trout fishing program. Participants will get to try what they’ve learned near the end of each clinic.

Introductory clinics will be held in Bennington on Jan. 8, in Orwell on Jan. 22, and in Brattleboro on Feb. 26. An Introduction to Smelt Fishing clinic takes place Jan. 7 at Joes Pond in Danville. There will also be a trout clinic on Jan. 21. at Lake St. Catherine State Park boat launch in Poultney.

Preregistration is required and can be done on the department’s website, the department said.

More programs are expected to be added throughout the winter and will be listed on the department’s website.

