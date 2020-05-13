Vermont offers free virus test for anyone who wants one

The state of Vermont is now offering free testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 to anyone who wants one, even people without symptoms, the Vermont Health Department announced.

No referral from a health care provider is needed, although people are asked to make appointments in advance, the state said in a news release issued late Tuesday.

State officials are scheduling a series of pop-up clinics where people can be tested. It’s part of a broader effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Vermont officials say the state has one of the lowest rates of growth in people infected with the virus and few people are showing symptoms, which means they are not requesting tests.

As of Tuesday, under 930 people in Vermont had tested positive for the virus and 53 people had died. The number of new cases reported daily is usually in the low single digits and there were two days in the last two weeks with no new positive cases of the virus reported.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has said the state has ample testing supplies, and there is not a lot of demand for testing.

“We know that people who have no symptoms, but are going to develop COVID have at least a 48-hour period where they may be pre-symptomatic and capable of infecting someone,” Levine said last week before the decision to offer testing to anyone was announced. “So it would be nice to find them ahead of time.”

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older people and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments in Vermont:

RACIAL INCIDENT

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday he was deeply disturbed after hearing of a weekend incident in the town of Hartford in which a family of color that had moved to Vermont just before the virus outbreak was told they were not welcome here in front of their 11-year-old child. The incident began after someone spotted New York license plates on their vehicle and that person told the family the governor did not want them here, either.

“I have no tolerance for this kind of thing,” Scott said during his regular virus briefing. “It’s unacceptable. It does not represent my views or who I believe we are as a state.”

Scott did not give the race of the family.

While there are travel restrictions in place in Vermont to stop the spread of the virus, Scott has said that people who have homes or family here are welcome.

“Our borders are not closed,” Scott said. “Our travel guidance is clear. We allow people to return to Vermont, but they must quarantine for 14 days. It’s the same for Vermonters who travel out-of-state and return home.”

Scott said the police were investigating the Hartford incident, but it is not clear if any charges would be filed.

Scott said he called the family to apologize on behalf of the people of Vermont.

“The virus cannot be used as an excuse for hate, bigotry or division of any type for any reason,” Scott said. “This virus knows no border and it doesn’t discriminate. We are all in this together. Human decency will get us through this challenging time.”

____

PRISON

One staff member at the state’s only prison for women has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

The positive result from a staff member who did come into contact with inmates came after 84 voluntary tests were conducted Monday on staff members at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

Now, the remaining 47 staff and 74 inmates at the facility will be tested on Thursday.

Under plans set up by the Vermont Health Department, if a staff member or resident at any group residential facility tests positive for the virus, all staff and residents of that facility will be tested.

If any inmates test positive for the virus, they will be isolated at the South Burlington facility, the department said.

After an outbreak at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, corrections officials developed a plan through which most infected inmates were moved to a section of the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury until they recovered and could be returned to St. Albans.

