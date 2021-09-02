BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is offering to accept about 100 Afghan refugees over the next several weeks and up to 300 by the end of the year.

The request by the Vermont chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants still needs to be approved by the U.S. State Department.

If the offer is approved, the first refugees could begin arriving in Vermont over the next couple of weeks, WCAX-TV reported.

“We want to do the right thing,” said Tracy Dolan, the director of Vermont’s refugee office. “We know that Afghans have helped our troops and our people over there in Afghanistan for many years. We want to ensure that they have a safe place to land.”

Last month, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said the state was ready to accept Afghan refugees.

Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, said he was gratified Vermont is volunteering to welcome the refugees.

“Vermont has a long history of warmly welcoming refugees who have become an integral part of communities across our state,” Leahy said. “They have made Vermont stronger.”

