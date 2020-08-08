Vermont officials get complaints about uses of fishing access areas

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says it’s getting many complaints about illegal use of the state’s fishing access areas and littering and parking problems at them.

The department owns and manages 196 fishing access areas on lakes and rivers around the state. Their priority use is for anglers and boaters because the purchase and maintenance of these areas are paid for by the sale of fishing licenses, a federal tax on fishing equipment and boating fuels, and motorboat registration fees, the department said.

Swimming is not permitted at the areas. Also not allowed is dog walking or dog swimming; washing or cleaning fish or wildlife; parking of vehicles or trailers while the owner or user is not present or on adjacent public water; or discarding of trash.

