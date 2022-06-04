BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Thirty sets of remains of War of 1812 veterans that were buried at different locations in Burlington are going to be reburied Saturday during a ceremony in Vermont’s largest city, officials say.

State and city officials are planning to attend a ceremony at Burlington’s Lakeview Cemetery to mark the reinternment of some of the estimated 500 soldiers who were believed to have been buried in Burlington between 1812 and 1815.

Over the last 20 years the remains have been discovered during construction projects in the area known locally as the Old North End.

“Since the first discovery of remains in 2002, our collaborative efforts and partnerships have focused on respecting the sacrifices of these soldiers and ensuring that they are provided with a final resting place,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann.

During the War of 1812, the area around the city’s Battery Park was a military encampment overlooking Lake Champlain, and it was also the location of a major Army hospital.

Military records indicate that more than 550 soldiers along with state militiamen, prisoners of war and civilian camp followers died in the Queen City. All the burials were on the then-undeveloped sandy plain to the north of the military camp.

Between 2002 and 2005, the remains of 23 soldiers were excavated in advance of a street improvement project. In 2020, a housing construction project in the area uncovered the additional remains.

Since their discovery, the remains have been housed at the University of Vermont in anticipation of their reburial.

