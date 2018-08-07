Vermont officials urge residents to bear-proof homes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are urging residents to bear-proof their homes and secure potential outdoor food sources following a rise in black bears breaking into homes and vehicles in search of food.

In early July, a bear broke into a Killington home through an open window and one entered a lodge through an open door.

A bear also tried to break through a kitchen window in Pownal to get a honey comb and this past week, one became trapped in a car in Warren. Officials say that bear had to be shot to protect human safety.

Game Warden Sergeant Chad Barrett says when bears get into garbage, pet food and birdfeeders without consequences, they lose fear of humans and cause more damage. He says it’s the people’s responsibility to keep food inaccessible