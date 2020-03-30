Vermont orders 14-day isolation for those arriving in state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Monday ordered anyone arriving in the state to self-quarantine for 14 days to help the state slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID 19.

The governor’s Monday order applies to both Vermonters and out-of-staters arriving for anything other than “an essential purpose.”

The governor took the additional action after federal guidance that advised residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

“We all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 to minimize infections, particularly for those who are elderly or have underlying chronic health conditions., and prevent it from overwhelming our healthcare facilities,” Scott said.

As of Monday, Vermont reported 235 cases of COVID-19, up from 211 on Saturday. There have been 12 fatalities.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

