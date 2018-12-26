Vermont police: Christmas Day home fire caused by cigarettes

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Vermont fire investigators say a Christmas Day fire that heavily damaged an Alburgh home was caused by cigarettes that hadn’t been properly extinguished.

The Alburgh fire department was called to the Main Street home at about 8 p.m. Tuesday where firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and spreading into the house.

The fire occurred while homeowners John and Lisa Arnold were having a Christmas party at their home. Everyone in the house escaped without injury.

On Wednesday investigators determined the fire was caused by cigarette butts that were placed in a plastic coffee container and then placed on a wooden shelf in the garage about 30 minutes before the fire was noticed.

The house is considered a total loss.

