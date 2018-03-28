NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say they found 400 bags of heroin and fentanyl marked “poison” during a car search and arrested two men.

MyNBC5.com reports an officer in Newport pulled a car over on Saturday on Interstate 91 after it entered a gas station the wrong way and drove erratically.

Police said the driver gave them permission to search the car, where they found a hidden compartment glued shut. They also smelled marijuana.

Detectives seized the car and obtained a search warrant. They found 40 bundles containing the bags of heroin and fentanyl.

Police arrested 24-year-old Michael Sinquell-Gainey, and 28-year-old David Vaz, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, on charges of possessing and trafficking drugs. They were arraigned Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

