Vermont police investigate after 2 found dead in creek

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police detectives are investigating after two people were found dead Monday in the Lewis Creek in Charlotte.

Police say the bodies were found about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the creek near Spear Street.

The investigation is in its earliest stages.

Police have not provided any information about the circumstances of the deaths, but say there is no indication of any threat to the general public.

