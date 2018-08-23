VT state police seek info after reports of shots fired from car on major highway

(WHDH) — Police in Vermont are turning to the public for information after they received reports of someone who was firing shots from a car while driving along a major interstate Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

Vermont State Police Public Information Officer Adam Silverman shared photos on Twitter of the suspect vehicle.

He said the driver may have fired at other vehicles on Interstate 89.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was available.

.@VTStatePolice continue investigating shooting incident Wednesday afternoon on I-89, including reports the suspect may have fired at others on the road. Photos of suspect vehicle attached. Info? Call 802-524-5993. #btv #vt pic.twitter.com/UOVTWc6kNE — Adam Silverman (@Wej12) August 23, 2018

