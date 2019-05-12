TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say officers shot and killed an armed, dangerous man following a lengthy manhunt and standoff.

Police say the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Jeremy Potwin happened on Saturday in Tunbridge. They say in a statement that Potwin had been the subject of a manhunt following “an escalating series of crimes over the past several weeks.”

Police say they learned Potwin was in a home in Tunbridge holding a woman hostage. He fired multiple shots out of the home during a negotiation, they say. Police say Potwin eventually emerged from the home carrying two handguns and pointed one at police. Troopers then fired rifles, striking him fatally.

Police say the hostage is being evaluated but appears unhurt. They say an investigation into the incident is in early stages.

