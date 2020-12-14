Vermont police: Wrong-way interstate driver causes 5-car crash

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (AP) — Multiple people were injured in a series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Dummerston, Vermont State Police said.

Police received a report of a southbound vehicle in the northbound lane at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday. A state trooper encountered the wrong-way driver and was sideswiped by the pickup truck. The trooper turned around to pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, the pickup truck collided head-on with a northbound van, causing the van to strike a third vehicle. Two other vehicles went off the road while taking evasive action.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle and three occupants of the van were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

The fourth occupant of the van was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where the patient was reported to be in stable condition.

