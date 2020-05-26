Vermont prepares to close some ‘surge sites’ as virus wanes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is preparing to close some of the surge sites that were set up across the state in case COVID-19 infections overwhelmed its hospitals.

WCAX-TV reports that pop-up sites, like the one at the Spartan Arena in Rutland, were designed for non-COVID patients in case hospitals became inundated with patients who did have the coronavirus.

The Rutland site, which could handle 150 patients, was never used.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says the sites in Rutland, St. Albans and Barre will be the first to close.

If conditions change, the sites could be reopened.

SWIMMING HOLE SAFETY

A nonprofit group that protects public access to some swimming holes in Vermont’s rivers and streams is urging people who use them to be safe.

The advice from The Vermont River Conservancy, which works to protect land along the state’s waterways, comes as the state is getting its first dose of extended hot, summer weather.

The conservancy says that the swimming holes it protects will have signs by the organization that says people shouldn’t visit if they are sick, avoid areas that do not allow a minimum 6-foot distance, urges swimmers not to linger too long and to make space for others.

The conservancy says people should not wear a mask while swimming, but they should wear masks along the trails to and from the swimming holes.

Executive Director Steve Libby says the swimming holes are places to enjoy on a hot day where people can recharge during unsettling times.

“We rely strongly on the respectful behavior of visitors to ensure these sites can remain open during the pandemic, and are cared for and maintained for years to come,” he said in a news release posted to the organization’s website.

THE NUMBERS

On Tuesday, the Vermont Health Department reported five new cases of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total to just under 970. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 54.

