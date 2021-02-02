Vermont prepares to ease social restrictions at care homes

Vermont officials are beginning to make plans to allow residents of long-term-care facilities to have more contact with each other and the outside world, Vermont officials said Tuesday.

The move comes after 85% of people living in Vermont long-term care facilities, which include skilled nursing facilities, residential care and assisted living facilities, have had at least the first of the two doses of the vaccine that provides immunity to COVID-19.

No date has been set to ease those visiting restrictions, but with such a large percentage of residents having received the shots, it is a big step toward allowing those people to have more contact with each other and the outside world.

“Our seniors living in long-term care facilities have been isolated for far too long and it is our hope to reestablish those social connections as soon as possible,” Smith said during the regular Tuesday virus briefing.

