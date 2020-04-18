Vermont pushing for more internet access in time of coronavirus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The head of the Vermont Department of Public Service is calling for the state’s utilities and internet service providers to look for ways to ensure Vermonters have access to the internet.

Commissioner June Tierney says she wants to hear from people who are facing internet challenges.

The issue is particularly challenging for students who need to use remote learning, people who use telehealth and people who work from home.

In a “call to action” issued last week Tierney asked the state’s providers to find ways to expand access.

“The internet is the highway to essential everyday services,” Tierney said in a statement. “Even if it is only temporary, we need to find ways now to get the internet to people where they live.”

A number of the state’s providers are offering help and information about Wi-Fi hotspots that can be accessed from a vehicle. Information can be found on the department’s website.