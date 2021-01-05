Vermont readying to spend $500M in latest virus relief money

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are working to understand how the state will spend its share of the latest coronavirus relief funds that were approved by Congress late last year.

Officials estimate the state will receive about $500 million, the Times Argus reported.

Douglas Farnham of the Agency of Administration estimates that among the expenditures available to the state will be $200 million for emergency rental assistance and homeless prevention; $179.4 million for public health and social service emergency funding; and $127 million for elementary and secondary education relief.

But the funds cannot be used to help the state and local governments make up for budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic.

“That’s unfortunate because so many of the decisions that will be made that impact people’s lives happen at the state and local level,” said incoming Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint. “So it’s a huge disappointment for all of us.”

