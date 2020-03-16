Vermont reduces size of public gatherings to 50

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Monday he had reduced the size of public gatherings allowed in the state to 50, or 50% of an establishment’s capacity as part of a further effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

The move to reduce the size of allowable gatherings from 250 came a day after Scott ordered that the state’s pre-k-12 schools be closed no later than Tuesday. On Friday, when Scott declared an emergency to cope with the virus, he had said schools could stay open.

“It’s important for Vermonters to know that additional measures are inevitable,” Scott said during a Monday briefing in Montpelier.

During the briefing, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the number of cases in Vermont is continuing to increase and there is now evidence the virus is being spread by person-to-person contact rather than just through known sources of transmission such as foreign travel or contact with a sick individual.

“Even these small numbers indicate that community (transmission) is occurring,” Levine said.

For most people, the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, results in only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

EDUCATION

Current plans call for keeping Vermont schools closed through April 6, although that date could change depending on the circumstances.

State officials are working to limit the challenges posed by school closures and balance the needs of the students and the hardships it could pose to parents or other caregivers, but Levine said the state is at “precisely the time” when school closure has been shown to be an effective public health strategy.

“We are painfully aware of the disruption and social isolation that will result from this,” Levine said. “These are extremely difficult times for everyone and they will not soon be over.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)